https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff7d8c09cd48c07ede9335a
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U. S. Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters. ” Protesters gather on the U. S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable. ”