https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533086-giuliani-calls-wrong-senator-in-pressuring-them-to-continue-objecting-votes

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiLate-night hosts announce plans to discuss Capitol violence LIVE COVERAGE: Capitol overrun by pro-Trump mobs Former NY GOP gov calls election challenges ‘grave threat to our freedom’ MORE reportedly left a voicemail message for the wrong lawmaker late Wednesday as he was attempting to reach Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) in an effort to stall Congress’s certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to The Dispatch, Giuliani recorded a voicemail message addressed to Tuberville at approximately 7 p.m., saying that wanted to discuss how congressional leaders were “trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you.”

“And I know they’re reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow—ideally until the end of tomorrow,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the president’s attorney left the message on the voicemail of another senator, whom the online conservative news outlet did not identify.

.@stephenfhayes SCOOP: Rudy Giuliani tried calling Sen. Tuberville tonight asking him to object to the election results in 10 states. “I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote.” pic.twitter.com/EkRaR2EAGe — The Dispatch (@thedispatch) January 7, 2021

Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results were delayed Wednesday after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here’s how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE‘s win was later affirmed after the complex was secured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani in the Wednesday voicemail claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Congress rejects challenge to Arizona’s presidential vote White House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol MORE (R-Ky.) was “doing everything he can” to rush the vote, “which is kind of a kick in the head because it’s one thing to oppose us, it’s another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it.”

“So if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote, particularly after what McConnell did today. It angered them, because they have written letters asking that you guys adjourn and send them back the questionable ones and they’ll fix them up,” Giuliani continued, according to audio of the recording obtained by The Dispatch.

After Congress certified the results of the election, Trump acknowledged the end of his term in the Oval Office and said there will be an “orderly transition of power” on Jan. 20.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

