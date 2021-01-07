https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532955-romney-trump-caused-this-insurrection

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden: ‘Decent Republicans’ willing to break from Trump Trump renominates Judy Shelton in last-ditch bid to reshape Fed National Review criticizes ‘Cruz Eleven’: Barbara Boxer shouldn’t be conservative role model MORE (R-Utah) told a reporter “this is what the president has caused today, this insurrection” as protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the presidential election results.

The New York Times reports that Romney made the statement to a reporter as he was moved to a more secure location.

New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin tweeted, “@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location. ‘This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,’ he said w fury in his voice.”

.@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” he said w fury in his voice. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

Multiple reporters shared on Twitter that Romney yelled, “This is what you’ve gotten, guys,” to his fellow Congress members as they were evacuated.

Romney has recognized President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE’s victory and has been critical of President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s claims of voter fraud. He’s also called the attempt from his GOP colleagues who said they would object to the Electoral College vote as an “egregious ploy.”

“The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic,” Romney said in a statement last week.

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” he added.

The Utah senator was heckled by Trump supporters at the airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, and was shouted at by supporters as he was on his flight.

Jordan Williams contributed to this report, which was updated at 3:56 p.m.

