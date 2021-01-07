https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533062-gop-senators-blame-trump-after-mob-overruns-capitol

Republican lawmakers voiced frustration with President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE on Wednesday after rioters stormed the Capitol seeking to disrupt Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote.

Trump has for months offered baseless claims that the election was “rigged” and encouraged his supporters to gather in Washington, including urging them to take to the Capitol lawn. On Wednesday, a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol, damaging and vandalizing the building, including both chambers and leadership offices.

GOP lawmakers, many of whom have stuck closely with Trump since he came to power in 2017, pointed to his rhetoric as a driving factor behind Wednesday’s violence.

“We witnessed today the damage that can result when men in power and responsibility refuse to acknowledge the truth. We saw bloodshed because a demagogue chose to spread falsehoods and sow distrust of his own fellow Americans. Let’s not abet such deception,” Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) said from the Senate floor.

Asked if he thought Trump’s rhetoric caused the riots, Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsSenate poised to override Trump’s defense bill veto Senate GOP to Trump: The election is over McConnell urges GOP senators not to object to Electoral College vote MORE (R-S.D.) said he hadn’t seen all of the president’s comments but “he certainly did not help.”

“If anything, he urged in a very emotional situation, very inappropriate action by people that appear to be his supporters,” Rounds said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGeorgia Senate races shatter spending records The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Georgia election day is finally here; Trump hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ to overturn results Trump’s power wanes in closing weeks MORE (R-S.C.), who has aligned himself closely with Trump, said in a fiery floor speech that he had tried to support the president but “enough is enough.”

“Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. … All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. … We’ve got to end it,” Graham said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerNorth Dakota senator on decision to back Electoral College: ‘It was brutal’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Georgia election day is finally here; Trump hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ to overturn results Senate GOP opposition grows to objecting to Electoral College results MORE (R-N.D.) said Trump “bears some responsibility” for the violence at the Capitol.

“Today in watching his speech, I have to admit I gasped. I mean, first of all his treatment of Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump attorney Jay Sekulow refutes claims of Pence authority over electors Trump election fight puts Pence in no-win situation Pence aide pushes back on Navarro claim that VP could delay election certification MORE … if there was nothing else, his treatment of Mike Pence is unjustified, wrong and really unfortunate,” Cramer said, adding that the president’s treatment of his No. 2 was “really irritating.”

Cramer added that Trump’s election rhetoric, including urging his supporters to gather outside the Capitol, was “inciting” and “pouring fuel.”

Wednesday was already expected to highlight one of the biggest divisions between Trump and congressional Republicans, as GOP lawmakers sided with Democrats to affirm President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s Electoral College win despite a plan by dozens of their conservative colleagues to make an hours-long, guaranteed-to-fail effort to throw out the results in key battleground states.

The Senate and House both rejected the first challenge to Arizona’s election results, in the wake of the riots. But the challenge still got the support of six Senate Republicans and 121 House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTulsi Gabbard blasts new House rules on gender neutral language as ‘height of hypocrisy’ House GOP debates Electoral College vote McMorris Rodgers floats vacating Speaker’s chair over Democrat’s in-person vote after COVID diagnosis MORE (R-Calif.), supporting throwing out the results.

The joint session comes after Republicans have already broken with Trump on big policy decisions including handing him first veto override just last week.

But the previous schisms paled in comparison to reaction by GOP lawmakers to violence from a pro-Trump mob.

Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyPelosi warns lawmakers to social distance after many flout guidelines The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump’s new phone call controversy, Georgia runoffs headline big week Chip Roy challenges seating of House members from six presidential battleground states MORE (R-Texas) said opposing Trump’s attempts to overturn the election “may well sign my political death warrant. So be it.” Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyHoyer says Trump Georgia call likely criminal, wants ‘serious’ investigation McMorris Rodgers floats vacating Speaker’s chair over Democrat’s in-person vote after COVID diagnosis Obama warns of threats to ‘fundamental principles of our democracy’ after Trump Georgia call MORE (Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, pulled no punches when she told Fox News: “There is no question that the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob. … He lit the flame.”

Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonTrump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders Trump raises pressure on Pence, incorrectly stating he could throw out electors The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Georgia election day is finally here; Trump hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ to overturn results MORE (R-Ark.), who has aligned himself closely with Trump, released a statement calling on him to concede.

“It’s past time for the president to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people, and repudiate mob violence,” Cotton said.

Trump and his allies have spread unverified claims that the election was stolen even as their election challenges were rejected by dozens of courts and election experts have dismissed claims of widespread election fraud.

Trump first tweeted on Wednesday afternoon urging supporters to “stay peaceful” and support law enforcement without expressly condemning those using force to enter the Capitol. The president tweeted again 35 minutes later to urge “no violence” and emphasizing the need to respect police.

Under growing pressure, he then tweeted around 4:15 p.m. to tell his supporters to “go home” though he continued to praise them and repeat his false claims of election fraud.

“Go home. We love you, you’re very special,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter. “I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

Twitter later removed the tweets and temporarily suspended Trump’s account for violating its policies.

As rioters stormed the Senate, senators were first told to shelter in place before being evacuated to a secure location.

Leaving the area hours later, Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntElectoral College fight splits GOP as opposition grows to election challenge Republican infighting on election intensifies Hawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight MORE (R-Mo.) was asked if he wanted to hear what Trump had said about the violence. Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, said he didn’t “want to hear anything.”

“I think it was a tragic day and he was part of it,” Blunt said.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneEric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results Trump’s power wanes in closing weeks Republican infighting on election intensifies MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said Trump’s rhetoric “sure didn’t help.”

“Certainly encouraging people to go to the Capitol and some of the sort of implied suggestions I think are you know … they just encourage the wrong behavior,” Thune said.

Some of the president’s most frequent GOP critics were more direct.

“We gather due to a selfish man’s injured pride, and the outrage of supporters who he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States,” said Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden: ‘Decent Republicans’ willing to break from Trump Trump renominates Judy Shelton in last-ditch bid to reshape Fed National Review criticizes ‘Cruz Eleven’: Barbara Boxer shouldn’t be conservative role model MORE (R-Utah) from the Senate floor.

Sen. Ben Sasse Ben SasseTrump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders The GOP must stop Americans from believing elections are rigged Republican infighting on election intensifies MORE (R-Neb.) also directly blamed Trump, who he accused of being “cowered behind his keyboard.”

“Lies have consequences,” Sasse said. “This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”

