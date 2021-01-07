https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533187-gop-senators-urging-trump-officials-to-not-resign-after-capitol-chaos

A group of Republican senators are urging top Trump White House officials to not resign, amid concern that President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE‘s response to rioters at the Capitol will spark mass resignations.

Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeFormer White House official says Trump supporters harassing Romney ‘beneath us as a country’ Overnight Defense: US aircraft carrier staying in Mideast in abrupt reversal | DC Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump protests | 10 former Defense secretaries speak out against military involvement in election dispute Congress overrides Trump veto for the first time MORE (R-Utah) has reached out to national security adviser Robert O’Brien and White House counsel Pat Cipollone urging them to stay on the job through Jan. 20, a source confirmed to The Hill.

The outreach by Lee and at least three other GOP senators was first reported by The Washington Post. The source confirmed that the senators are coordinating their efforts amid multiple reports that top White House and administration officials are contemplating resigning.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine ChaoWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Trump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions Trump to name Giuliani’s son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council MORE, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Congress rejects challenge to Arizona’s presidential vote White House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol MORE (R-Ky.), became the first Cabinet secretary to announce her resignation Thursday, though sources have told The Hill that more high-profile resignations are coming.

At least five White House officials have already announced that they are resigning, including Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Top Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham resigns Trump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions MORE, the former White House communications director who was serving as the chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Top Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham resigns Giuliani, Trump Jr. among guests at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party ditched by Trump: report MORE. Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyTop Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham resigns Trump condemned for mob actions at Capitol GOP lawmakers plead for calm, urge Trump to help restore order amid Capitol violence MORE, who was serving as special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, has also resigned.

Trump has sparked fierce bipartisan backlash after rioters breached the Capitol on Wednesday, temporarily suspending the counting of the Electoral College vote. Trump has made baseless claims for weeks that the election was “rigged,” and urged his supporters to gather at the Capitol.

It’s not just Republicans who are urging top officials to stay on the job for roughly another two weeks in an effort to prevent further chaos between now and Inauguration Day.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinOvernight Defense: Capitol overrun by pro-Trump rioters | Entire DC National Guard activated | 38-year-old soldier dies of COVID-19 Twitter and Facebook slap Trump with temporary suspensions Lawmakers say work certifying Biden win to continue tonight MORE (D-W.Va.) released a public statement urging administration officials to stay put.

“I urge the good men and women honorably serving at all levels of the federal government to please stay at their post for the protection of our democracy. The actions of a rogue President will not and should not reflect on you,” Manchin said.

