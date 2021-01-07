https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-was-dc-properly-prepared-for-wednesdays-rally-electoral-college-vote/

AOC’S PLEA: People Should Be ‘Willing to Sacrifice Everything,’ All ‘Privileges’ to Defund Police

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.08.20

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passioned plea to “defund” police departments across America Sunday; asking people to “sacrifice everything” and “all their privileges” to promote social justice.

“There are moments in every person’s career, where you have to be willing to say, ‘Am I willing to sacrifice everything that I have, all the privileges that I have, so that the right thing can go through?’ This is one of those moments,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If you’re an elected official… I’m asking you to ask yourself what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that over-funded police departments are defunded?” pic.twitter.com/P9gSWwlCrr — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2020

“If you’re an elected official, I’m asking you to ask yourself, what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that overfunded police departments are defunded?’

Watch AOC’s comments above.