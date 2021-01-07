https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-was-dc-properly-prepared-for-wednesdays-rally-electoral-college-vote/
AOC’S PLEA: People Should Be ‘Willing to Sacrifice Everything,’ All ‘Privileges’ to Defund Police
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.08.20
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passioned plea to “defund” police departments across America Sunday; asking people to “sacrifice everything” and “all their privileges” to promote social justice.
“There are moments in every person’s career, where you have to be willing to say, ‘Am I willing to sacrifice everything that I have, all the privileges that I have, so that the right thing can go through?’ This is one of those moments,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If you’re an elected official… I’m asking you to ask yourself what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that over-funded police departments are defunded?” pic.twitter.com/P9gSWwlCrr
— The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2020
“If you’re an elected official, I’m asking you to ask yourself, what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that overfunded police departments are defunded?’
AUGUST SURPRISE! Latest Poll Shows the President’s Approval Rating SURGING TO 51% in August
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.04.20
A new poll from Rasmussen shows President Trump’s approval rating popping to 51% in August as the country struggles to crackdown on anti-police protests and contain the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump Hits 51% Approval in Rasmussen Poll – Higher Than Obama at Same Point in Presidencyhttps://t.co/e5upHRpvOI
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 3, 2020
“In the face of a handful of polls in recent weeks showing President Donald Trump the underdog against Joe Biden, momentum is beginning to turn around,” reports Bongino.com. “After having him trailing Biden by double digits in early July, a week ago Rasmussen Reports had the race as basically even, with Biden leading 47%-45%, which is within the poll’s margin of error.”
WINNING! President Donald Trump Hits 51% Approval on Latest Rasmussen Poll – 7 POINTS HIGHER THAN OBAMA AT SAME POINT IN HIS PRESIDENCY https://t.co/fiUQY5wnjl via @gatewaypundit
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 3, 2020
