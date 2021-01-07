https://www.dailywire.com/news/tomi-lahren-forcefully-condemns-capitol-hill-rioters

Despite being an outspoken and enthusiastic supporter of President Trump and his legal challenges against the 2020 election, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren pulled no punches when condemning the rioters on Capitol Hill Wednesday, referring to them as “anarchistic animals” who make her sick.

“I never thought I’d see the day when some Trump supporters – many of whom I thought were my fellow patriots – would act like the very thugs and anarchists we’ve spent much of the year condemning,” she said on her show “Final Thoughts.”

“Whether it was Antifa and leftist agitators sprinkled in or truly just angry Trump supporters, I am appalled and disgusted by your behavior,” she added. “Have you lost your damn minds?”

Though Lahren shared in the rioters’ sentiments that Trump lost in a “fraudulent election,” she was wholly “disappointed” in the complete disregard for the rule of law on Wednesday.

“I’m not disappointed in you for your anger, your passion, or your frustration. I’m right there with you on all of that,” she said. “But I am beyond disappointed that the very people who proclaim to respect each other, respect law enforcement, and respect basic decency would act in that manner. This is not what this movement is about. That is not what Donald Trump stands for, and that is not how conservatives behave.”

Seeking to separate the rioters with the conservative movement as a whole, Lahren said that fighting and violence should be reserved only for when all else is lost and there is no other option. Beyond that, Lahren implored people to go about social change through peaceful means.

“This movement is made up of conservative patriots who work hard, obey the law, worship the Lord, and respect the property, belongings, and well-being of others. We only fight if we have to and yesterday, we did not have to. … The moment we start acting like that, our very valid message is lost,” she said.

To make real change, Lahren said conservatives should “stop cowering in the corner and pretending we don’t have political beliefs” and “stop placating to the liberals in our classrooms, social circles, and families who shame us into silence.”

“We recall the mayors and governors, of both political parties, who are infringing on our rights, businesses, jobs, and livelihoods,” she said. “What we don’t do is start acting like liberals. We don’t destroy things; we don’t disrespect law enforcement and law and order; we don’t throw tantrums when things don’t go our way.”

“I know we are better than this,” she concluded, adding: “We have a country to save. I know you’re angry, I know you feel cheated, but in all of the emotion, do not forget who you are, who we are.”

Also on Thursday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was himself a previous victim of left-wing violence, unequivocally condemned the riot on Capitol Hill Wednesday as the work of “anarchists and terrorists.”

“It was a very disturbing day yesterday. You know, I had a lot of anger, [as] so many of my colleagues, that the Capitol got overrun. These were anarchists and terrorists,” Scalise told “Fox & Friends.”

