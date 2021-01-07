https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/heres-a-video-compilation-of-the-media-and-nancy-pelosi-reacting-to-fiery-but-peaceful-protests-earlier-this-year/

It’s pretty obvious to those of us who were watching the live streams of the summer’s riots online and not the evening news’ coverage that the media didn’t have much to say about mob violence — except perhaps that it’s justified. Antifa? No organization is perfect, but its heart’s in the right place. Property destruction isn’t violence; insurance can replace whatever’s burned down.

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media has put together a supercut of talking heads reacting to just about every Democrat-run city being in flames this summer. The difference is that the mob that charged the Capitol Building were insurrectionists, and thus their cause was not just. See for yourself:

As a bonus, here’s Joe Biden’s speech about the Capitol riots superimposed with images he’s probably never even seen:

By the way, Kamala Harris is still accepting donations to bail out those arrested for rioting and looting in Minneapolis:

