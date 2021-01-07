https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/heres-a-video-compilation-of-the-media-and-nancy-pelosi-reacting-to-fiery-but-peaceful-protests-earlier-this-year/

It’s pretty obvious to those of us who were watching the live streams of the summer’s riots online and not the evening news’ coverage that the media didn’t have much to say about mob violence — except perhaps that it’s justified. Antifa? No organization is perfect, but its heart’s in the right place. Property destruction isn’t violence; insurance can replace whatever’s burned down.

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media has put together a supercut of talking heads reacting to just about every Democrat-run city being in flames this summer. The difference is that the mob that charged the Capitol Building were insurrectionists, and thus their cause was not just. See for yourself:

SUERCUT! Media: Yes, violence is the answer pic.twitter.com/1juSdYtKvD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2021

Nice — Brent Rose (@brentrose9) January 7, 2021

If you watch one video today- this is it: https://t.co/J6Dqtq3Wts — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 7, 2021

And for those who think this justifies that sickening and deadly breach of the Capitol, it absolutely does not. This is a classic case of bias in broad daylight when comparing and contrasting violent protests. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 7, 2021

This isn’t even the worst of the clips. — IndyMac 🇱🇷 (@indyymac) January 7, 2021

“…But these are not reasonable times”. 0% accountability, 100% blame. — Sarah K (@SarahKesselman) January 8, 2021

wow, great clip. It says it all really. One rule for them and one for us. — Sharon Albanese (@SharonAlbanese2) January 8, 2021

Fiery. But mostly peaceful. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Andrew Mihaleff (@AndrewMihaleff) January 7, 2021

This is so good. — Willis Krumholz (@WillKrumholz) January 7, 2021

Can you imagine if Tucker Carlson said, “it says it right in the name. Proud boys. They are just proud…boys.” — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) January 7, 2021

The fires from the protesters could have set the reporter’s pants on fire & he still would have said it was a mostly peaceful protest. I have no use for these people. Maybe his viewers are as dumb as dirt. — Ms. Babette (@and_so_it_goes) January 8, 2021

Is there an amendment in the constitution to remove the media for insurrection & inciting violence? — Peter Toland (@PeterToland1) January 7, 2021

Care to comment @cnn ?

Or just let your dangerous hypocrisy speak for itself — T Bates (@TomBates101) January 7, 2021

Incredible hypocrisy. All violence is terrible and the MSM is selective in what and how they choose to cover the news. — KLewandowski (@KLLewandowski) January 7, 2021

It’s a fact, and common knowledge, that media has helped to create the very permissiveness which allowed Trump supporters, a little unhinged I might add, to act in the same way they’ve watched for the last year. If there’s frustration, these media chowderheads helped nurture it. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) January 7, 2021

Apparently the difference between the descriptor “mob” and “mostly peaceful protestors” depends on which agenda you are trying to push… — Kev (@kevnicss) January 7, 2021

The people who rioted in the capital yesterday were thugs .. the #blm rioters, looters and arsonists were also thugs. I’m not a hypocrite but the media and the left are. — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) January 8, 2021

As a bonus, here’s Joe Biden’s speech about the Capitol riots superimposed with images he’s probably never even seen:

🚨WATCH WITH THE VOLUME UP🚨 pic.twitter.com/9Nm5Hjyrp9 — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) January 7, 2021

By the way, Kamala Harris is still accepting donations to bail out those arrested for rioting and looting in Minneapolis:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

