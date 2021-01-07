https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/heres-what-president-trump-had-to-say-after-congress-affirmed-joe-biden-as-the-next-president/

It’s official.

Congress has affirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States:

More than 14 hours after he called joint session to order, Vice President Mike Pence announced Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes & Donald Trump received 232 electoral votes. Pence also announced Kamala Harris received 306 votes for vice president and he received 232 votes. pic.twitter.com/e7GremcSjY — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 7, 2021

The declaration was made at 3:39 a.m.:

Congress has affirmed Joe Biden’s victory as the next President of the United States https://t.co/CF56LjFjip — Mindy Basara (@MindyWbal) January 7, 2021

And scene:

After a prayer from Senate Chaplain Barry Black, Vice President Mike Pence formally dissolved the joint session. pic.twitter.com/xkdN7VVcIV — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 7, 2021

President Trump issued a statement minutes later promising an orderly transition:

Congress formally confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential election victory after an overnight joint session was delayed by violent protests. Shortly after the certification, President Trump issued a statement promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.” pic.twitter.com/9OEkOb7mDg — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) January 7, 2021

The president, who can still hypothetically launch a nuclear missile, is locked out of Twitter so his aide, Dan Scavino, communicated this news with the American people:

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our… — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

…fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

