It’s official.

Congress has affirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States:

The declaration was made at 3:39 a.m.:

And scene:

President Trump issued a statement minutes later promising an orderly transition:

The president, who can still hypothetically launch a nuclear missile, is locked out of Twitter so his aide, Dan Scavino, communicated this news with the American people:

