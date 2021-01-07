http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D7IY-jcEXr8/

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, has lost a brand partnership with Cuties Baby Care in the wake of a Spanish heritage scandal that caught fire across the web last month after social media sleuths of news outlets posted videos of Hilaria that show her Spanish accent fading in and out from one video to the next.

“In response to the inquires we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020,” said Cuties Baby Care in a statement, according to a report by Page Six. “We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

In a follow-up statement, the company clarified that Baldwin only had a 6-month contract with them, which lasted from July to December, and that “the agreement expired at the end of December after all contractual obligations were filled.”

The former yoga instructor had promoted Cuties Baby Care’s products on her Instagram account by posting about her pregnancies and sharing photos of her children.

“Throughout all of my pregnancies, I always go through a nesting phase,” wrote Baldwin in one of her Instagram posts last July. “As I get ready for baby with a few special helpers, I’m being very thoughtful about choosing where I’m buying from and what I’m using on our upcoming addition.”

Baldwin fell under heavy scrutiny last month following accusations that she appropriated Spanish culture by faking her accent, heritage, and even her first name. Unearthed high school yearbook photos appeared to show Hilaria listed as Hilary Hayward-Thomas, a high school student at the Cambridge School in Massachusetts. Her parents on her mother and on her father’s side have Massachusetts roots that reportedly date back to when it was a British colony.

Hilaria Baldwin pushed back on the allegations, and even sat down for an interview with the New York Times, telling the paper that she had picked up her Spanish heritage by traveling frequently between the U.S. and Spain while growing up, claiming that her Spanish accent comes and goes depending on her mood.

As Hilaria and Alec Baldwin continued to push back on the allegations, more reports surfaced. The New York Post reported that Hilaria Baldwin told Hola! magazine in a 2018 cover story that she was “born in Spain” and is raising her kids to speak her “native language, Spanish.” And her Creative Artists Agency speaker’s page has been edited, the Post reports:

The mom of five’s speaker’s page on Creative Artists Agency’s site has been scrubbed of the contentious detail “Baldwin was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts” from the bottom of her bio.

