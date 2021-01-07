https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/hope-he-let-go-of-his-musket-first-joe-walsh-hitches-a-ride-on-jake-tappers-coattails-and-takes-aim-at-fox-news-prime-time-tv-host/

As Twitchy told you, Jake Tapper seems to believe he’s in a position to shame a GOP senator (or senators) for decrying yesterday’s violence while fanning the flames:

“I decry violence,” said the senator, while spilling gunpowder and gasoline all over the building and handing out matches to miscreant teenagers — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

Given the nature of his job as a CNN journalist, he’s really in no position to be pointing fingers.

But there’s at least one person who’s in even less of a position to be pointing fingers.

And that’s everyone’s favorite diehard-Trump-supporter-turned-Resistance-presidential-candidate-slash-talking-head Joe Walsh:

And “I decry violence,” said the Fox News prime time TV host, while imploring his audience night after night to fight back against the deep state & other government officials who “stole” this election from them. https://t.co/fctlTChJTI — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 7, 2021

“And I decry violence, said the liberal media darling who vowed to grab his musket if Donald Trump lost the election 2016 election.”

On November 8th, I’m voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I’m grabbing my musket. You in? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 26, 2016

We know 2020 lasted forever, and it’s been a very long four years … but it hasn’t been nearly long enough for us to forget who Joe Walsh is and what he’s said and done.

DID YOU GRAB YOUR MUSKET, little joey?????? — Thomas the Owl 🍺 (@Thomas_IL_) January 7, 2021

not grabbing your musket? https://t.co/9Uu0srNRJj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 7, 2021

Oh dear. How awkward.

Joe Walsh literally said he was gonna grab his guns if Hillary Clinton won sit this one out https://t.co/DdFsFjZXrz — Ed ($150k Zestimate)🥛 (@senat0rvillegas) January 7, 2021

