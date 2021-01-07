https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitol-security-protest-resignations/2021/01/07/id/1004682

The sergeant-at-arms of the House of Representatives has resigned his post and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said she will seek the removal of the head of the Capitol Police following yesterday’s disturbance in which several hundred protesters breached the halls of Congress, the Washington Examiner reported.

House Sergeant-at-Arm Paul Irving stepped down, the Examiner said, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, who will take over as majority leader once the two Democrats from Georgia are seated, said he likewise will seek the resignation of the upper chamber’s equivalent, Michael Stenger.

The respective sergeants-at-arms are jointly responsible for the Capitol Police, headed by Steven Sund, who have come under criticism after they were unable to keep protesters from entering the building.

One woman, identified as a protester, was shot by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer and died later at a hospital. The officer has been suspended pending an investigation, the Examiner said.

Pelosi said there was “a failure of leadership at the top of the Capitol Police.”

Sund issued a statement on Wednesday promising “a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures.”

