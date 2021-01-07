https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ilhan-omar-announces-articles-of-impeachment/
Today, Rep. Omar announced articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LbEPHBkv5O
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 7, 2021
Ilhan Omar is drawing up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump as she and at least six other House Democrats have called on the president to be removed from office.
“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.”