https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ilhan-omar-announces-articles-of-impeachment/

Posted by Kane on January 7, 2021 12:07 am

Ilhan Omar is drawing up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump as she and at least six other House Democrats have called on the president to be removed from office.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.”

