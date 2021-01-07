https://justthenews.com/government/congress/impeachment-articles-will-be-filed-house-and-lawmakers-will-vote-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Impeachment articles will be filed in the House, and lawmakers will take a vote, if Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment, according to a Democrat lawmaker who attended an “emergency” Democratic caucus meeting on Friday.

The articles are expected to be filed on Monday, and the timing of the vote is yet to be determined. So far, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline and other Democrats have drafted impeachment resolutions in the aftermath of the violent protest that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Impeachment articles will be filed. I expect that we will probably go back into session, both in-person as well as members voting by proxy,” Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said during a Jewish Democratic Council of America discussion.

“But I would expect that members would probably mostly like to be there in person to vote for articles of impeachment,” she added. “If they’re not, I would expect that we would move forward with that if, like as expected, Vice President Pence refuses to move forward because he has a role with the 25th Amendment no matter what.”

Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider said impeachment is a process that would take a while to complete. Given that Trump has less than two weeks left in office, Schneider called on Republican leaders in the Senate and House to ask Trump to resign.

“You can resign, or you can be removed, and let him resign and let him resign now, but we’ve already seen that they don’t have the resolve to do that,” he said, referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Schneider said the “threat of impeachment” might be “what forces the president to do the right thing and step down,” and “it’s going to be a suspense thriller for the next 11 days.”

In a tweet on Friday, Omar predicated that Trump “will be impeached” and “justice will be served.”

Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin said GOP leaders should ask Trump to resign from office, adding that impeachment would “clearly” not be complete before Inauguration Day.

