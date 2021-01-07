https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/incitement-violence-pelosi-tweet-trump-deadly-democracy-people-needs-go-now/

With the nation on edge following the certification of the Electoral College vote for president Wednesday that millions of Americans believe was stolen from President Trump and the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters that disrupted the joint session of Congress to approve the vote for Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s political account on Twitter (D-CA) followed her call for Trump to be removed from office by the 25th Amendment or impeachment made at a Capitol Hill press conference with an incendiary tweet that calls Trump “deadly to our democracy and our people.”

“Trump is deadly to our democracy and our people. He needs to go now.”

Trump is deadly to our democracy and our people. He needs to go now. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 7, 2021

The House is out of session until after January 20 (except for pro forma sessions, next one Monday). If Vice President Pence declines to invoke the 25th Amendment, will Pelosi’s hot rhetoric incite violence this weekend by Democrats who take it to heart her message that President Trump is “deadly to our democracy and our people”?

The Pelosi account retweeted praise by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) that calls Trump a “threat to our Republic.”

Thank you to @SpeakerPelosi for her strong leadership during these daunting times. @VP @Mike_Pence should invoke the #25thAmendmentNow. @realDonaldTrump is a threat to our Republic. https://t.co/40UA2PBAd7 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 7, 2021

