As was previously reported here and here — several Antifa activists were reportedly identified inside the US Capitol on Wednesday following President Trump’s speech to 750,000 supporters at the Ellipse in Washington DC.

Trump supporters were even chanting “Antifa” on video as the violent mob broke windows at the US Capitol.

Journalist Tayler Hansen went on with Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night to describe his experience in the US Capitol. Hansen was there when 14-year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was gunned down by Capitol Police.

Last night Tayler went on Twitter and revealed more on the Antifa-leftist radicals who infiltrated the Trump crowd storming the US Capitol.

Taylor also identified Utah radical activist John Sullivan inside the US Capitol.

I am starting with John Sullivan, why? Because I know him. He is a Utah based Activist who leads insurgency groups. He claims to be a “Journalist” and is joking about Ashli’s death. John’s “Insurgency USA” was one of the first groups I was able to successfully infiltrate. pic.twitter.com/Nt8JHNqDU7 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 7, 2021

Tayler has reported at Antifa-BLM riots in Oregon and Washington in the past.

Here John is shown leading one of his many speeches. “We out there strapped, we out there ready to burn that shit down” But… he’s just a “journalist” right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/arMMvEWY3D — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 7, 2021

These are just a few examples and there are many more— ANTIFA successfully infiltrated right in front of everyone, and is primarily responsible for the vandalism of the Capitol and violence against the Police. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 7, 2021

The fact that Antifa was disguised as fake press should surprise no one.

Antifa is trained in these deceptive tactics.

The “PRESS” member responsible for my attack in Portland was there as well, and didn’t have much to comment on. I will be putting out more information the next few days. In the meantime, say a prayer for Ashli Babbitt and her family. 🙏🏻 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 7, 2021

Tayler Hansen has more information coming.

I have video evidence confirming ANTIFA’s presence within the Trump Supporters today. I will post later once I am safely out of DC. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 7, 2021

Tayler is a courageous independent reporter.

We previously reported on Tayler earlier this year.

