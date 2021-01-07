https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/inmate-number-nn7687-weighs-in-on-the-siege-of-the-u-s-capitol-tells-people-to-go-home-and-watch-the-cosby-show/

Convicted felon Bill Cosby, known now as inmate number NN7687, has some thoughts on yesterday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol:

Today, I was informed about the shameful assault that was waged on our democracy, the Capitol, and all of those great leaders (U.S. Representatives & Senators) who were elected by “We The People.” https://t.co/UN1YIsefBw — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) January 7, 2021

And in the caption of the linked-to Instagram post, the rapist told people to go home and watch “The Cosby Show”:

To quote from Eddie Murphy on the best way to respond to Bill Cosby’s moralizing, “Have a Coke and a smile and shut the f*ck up”:

Of note, Bill Cosby has access to Twitter and Instagram but President Trump does not:

When Bill Cosby can wag his finger at you, you’ve messed up. https://t.co/bPW2kSDbtW — Ed Fletcher (@NewsFletch) January 7, 2021

Hey, Jack, is this a new payphone-for-Twitter option that we don’t know about yet?

Were you informed through a payphone? https://t.co/OTJHQjLnmx — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) January 7, 2021

***

