A couple of days ago, I was asking what Joe Biden plans to do about Iran once he takes office. He might want to get busy and come up with some sort of an answer because the Iranians are threatening something awful at the moment. They’re still incensed over the death of terrorist leader General Qassem Soleimani last year during an airstrike in Iraq. Iran’s military Chief of Staff was doing some serious saber-rattling yesterday, and it came at the same time that air traffic controllers in New York allegedly intercepted a message threatening to fly a plane into the Capitol building in Washington. This pot is definitely coming off of the back burner and starting to boil. (Free Beacon)

A senior Iranian military official warned on Wednesday that the country is ready for a military confrontation, comments issued just days after air traffic controllers in New York intercepted a message claiming a plane would be flown into the U.S. Capitol building as part of retribution for the killing of a top Iranian military leader. “Iran is ready for any threat, the hands of our armed forces are on the trigger, and if the enemies make the slightest mistake, the armed forces will respond firmly,” Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces, said in comments carried in Iran’s state-controlled press. The threat, which was centered on U.S. forces operating in the region, comes amid concerns about a possible terror attack Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Air traffic controllers stationed in New York reportedly intercepted a message claiming a plane would strike the Capitol building in revenge for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last year. “We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged,” the suspect said, according to CBS News.

It’s reportedly been confirmed that the threat of another 9-11 style attack on Washington was heard, but it hasn’t been established that it was Iran saying it. It could also have been an ISIS sympathizer, AQ or God only knows who else. It might have even been a hoax, or so we could hope.

During the chaos at the Capitol building yesterday, I’m pretty sure I wondered aloud how things could possibly get worse than they were. This news item answered the question. Imagine what would have happened if an airline jet had smashed into Capitol Hill while the entire Congress was inside trying to certify the electoral college votes or thousands of rioters were swarming the building. If it had happened and it was proven to be an Iranian revenge plot, we would almost certainly have been barreling headlong into another war, this time against an enemy who may already have their hands on a nuke.

This is the situation that Joe Biden will inherit, assuming it doesn’t completely boil over in the next two weeks. Amazingly, even while making these sorts of threats and dire warnings, Hassan Rouhani was repeating his demand for Joe Biden to “compensate for past mistakes” and bring America back into the nuclear deal that President Trump pulled out of in 2018.

That’s rather laughable when you consider that his nation has already passed the 20% uranium enrichment threshold and, on Tuesday, announced the installation of 1,000 new centrifuges capable of allowing them to reach weapons-grade levels of fuel. Even if they aren’t already at the point of being able to deliver a nuke, the IAEA has confirmed that Iran has more than 30 tons of yellowcake uranium. That would allow them to build some “dirty bombs” at a minimum.

The last thing we need to be doing at this point is bending a knee to bad actors who are blatantly stirring the pot and threatening mayhem. But if Status Quo Joe turns fully into Globalist Joe after taking office, that might be precisely what we’re about to do, not only with Iran but China as well. I’m not feeling particularly hopeful about the short-term future at this point, to say the least.

