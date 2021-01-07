https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/iran-starts-20-uranium-enrichment-seizes-s-korean-flagged-tanker/

(FRANCE24) – Iran on Monday said it started enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its Fordow facility, in its biggest breach of a 2015 nuclear deal threshold as state media acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The process for producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started at Shahid Alimohammadi enrichment complex (Fordow),” said Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei in a statement posted on the website of the state broadcaster.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the enrichment “in recent days”, and “the gas injection process started as of hours ago,” the statement noted.

