https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/01/07/jacob-angeli-for-the-win-the-narrative-about-the-capitol-that-fell-flat-on-its-face-n306037
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Explosion Rocks Yemeni Airport as New Government Officials Arrive
December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Police Confirm Who Nashville Bomber Was, DNA Results In on Human Remains
December 27, 2020
Not Crazy at All: CBS Pretty Sure Too Many 'Thank You' Emails Contribute to… Wait for It… 'Global Warming' — Watch
December 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy