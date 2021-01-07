https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/jake-tapper-who-works-for-cnn-shames-hypocritical-senator-for-decrying-violence-while-pouring-out-gasoline-and-handing-out-matches/

Jake Tapper has apparently decided to spend today getting high off the smell of his own self-righteousness.

After criticizing the “Trump-enabling politicians and media” for letting yesterday’s violence happen:

Now, he’s set his sights on GOP senators condemning the violence:

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz certainly didn’t help the situation, given their refusal to back down from their campaign to overturn the Electoral College results. But they didn’t speak for all GOP senators.

And frankly, we’d like to know what Mr. Tapper thinks he’s doing right now, if not spilling gasoline and gunpowder all over Twitter and handing out matches.

He’s certainly plenty self-satisfied.

Though he really has no right to be.

