(UPI) – A jeweler in India broke a Guinness World Records when he set 12,638 diamonds in a single ring.

Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut, said he was studying jewelry design in Surat in 2018 when he started considering attempting the Guinness record for most diamonds set in one ring.

Bansal’s company has now unveiled the Marigold, also known as the “Ring of Prosperity,” which features thousands of natural diamonds.

