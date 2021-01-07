https://www.oann.com/joe-biden-faces-backlash-over-pro-abortion-pick-for-hhs-secy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=joe-biden-faces-backlash-over-pro-abortion-pick-for-hhs-secy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:25 PM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Joe Biden is facing pushback over his pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Biden announced his nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. However, critics are questioning the decision by citing Becerra’s lack of qualifications for the job.

Becerra, who previously served Congress, has no medical background or work experience with the HHS. He is also pro-abortion.

In 2017, Becerra filed criminal charges against a pro-life activist who uncovered Planned Parenthood’s involvement in selling aborted fetuses to biotech companies. Some Republican lawmakers said they will not vote to confirm Becerra and are urging others to do the same.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

