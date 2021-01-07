https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-scarborough-calls-for-arrest-of-president-trump-rudy-giuliani-and-don-trump-jr-for-insurrection

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough expressed outrage Thursday over the storming of the Capitol Building the night before by Trump supporters, and called for the arrests of President Donald Trump along with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and son, Donald Trump Jr., for “insurrection” for the language the trio used in speaking to the protesters before they marched to the Hill.

Later in the day, the federal prosecutor handling the investigations of the Capitol breach signaled that the prospect of such high level arrests has not been ruled out.

What are the details?

On his show, “Morning Joe,” Scarborough lambasted the Capitol Hill police for not using more force against the mob, dropping an F-bomb on air, yelling, “Trump supporters walk in and you open the f***ing doors for ’em. You open the doors for ’em and let them breach the people’s house! What is wrong with you?”

“Are we a nation of laws? Are we a nation of one man?” he continued. “Donald J. Trump called for the insurrection against the United States of America. He called for it. Rudy Giuliani called for combat justice. Just an hour or two before this happened. Donald Trump Jr. said ‘we are coming for you.'”

During a “Save America Rally” for Trump supporters ahead of the Capitol siege, Rudy Giuliani called for a ”

trial by combat,” and Donald Trump Jr. issued a warning to GOP lawmakers, saying, “These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not, guess what? I’m going to be in your back yard in a couple of months.” He added, “We’re coming for you, and we’re going to have a good time doing it.”

President Trump ended

his speech to the crowd by encouraging the crowd to walk to the Capitol to give Republicans the “boldness that they need to take back our country.” He insinuated that he would accompany his supporters, but did not do so.

Scarborough told his audience, “That’s insurrection against the United States of America, and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked—and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through the video and look at the face over every person that invaded our Capitol—and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.”

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, has been an outspoken Trump critic after the former friends fell out following the president’s election to office.







Anything else?

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., told reporters Thursday that “all actors” involved in the riot on Wednesday could face prosecution.

The Hill reported that Sherwin was specifically pressed about Trump’s speech to his supporters ahead of the storming of the Capitol. “We’re trying to deal with the closest alligators in the boat right now,” he said. “Those are the people who obviously breached the Capitol, created violence and mayhem there and then exited. But yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into that building.”

