Steven Crowder interviewed Psychologist Jordan Peterson and discussed Peterson’s theory about why conservatives and liberals need each other.

Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist and a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, expressed his long-held belief that if enough people grow up and live properly, carefully, and awake while applying acquired knowledge of the history and doctrine of their civilization, they have a better chance of avoiding polarization.

According to Peterson, individuals can be temperamentally conservative and temperamentally liberal as both are “valid viewpoints because there is a place for those viewpoints on the world.” But, If you are conservative, you have to listen to the liberals because they have something to tell you. And the liberals have to listen to the “conservatives because conservatives hold things together and stabilize things.”

“The reason free speech is so important,” Peterson expressed, “Is that liberals and conservatives have to communicate in order to keep society going. Communication is essential to free speech. You have to be able to talk to each other or else you separate into armed camps and either one becomes the other’s slave, one becomes a tyrant, or there is conflict.

