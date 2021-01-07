http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xsXZVjTTDs4/

Twitter erupted in calls for retribution on Wednesday, as accounts bearing the social network’s stamp of approval — the blue “verified” checkmark — called for Trump supporters to be shot.

In a comment to Breitbart News, Twitter said, “we’ll continue to enforce our rules, including our policy against violent threats.”

“Please just fucking shoot them all. Please,” said Rod Blackhurst, a director who has worked on a number of titles for Netflix.

Please just fucking shoot them all. Please. https://t.co/pMNneF4H1E — Rod Blackhurst (@rodblackhurst) January 6, 2021

“Hopefully they shoot them,” said Andrew Therriault, the former director of data science for the Democratic National Committee, who also worked as data science manager for Facebook.

hopefully they shoot them? — Andrew Therriault (@therriaultphd) January 6, 2021

“Shoot em like yall shoot us,” said rapper Snow Tha Product, stage name of Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza.

shoot em like yall shoot us — SNOW THA PRODUCT (@SnowThaProduct) January 6, 2021

Erick Erickson, a conservative blogger and radio host who called Donald Trump a “racist” and “fascist” in 2016, also said that those involved in the discord at the capitol should be shot.

“Shoot the protesters. Waive the rules. Impeach. Waive the rules, convict. Waive the rules, deny the ability to run for election again,” said Erickson. He later deleted the tweet.

“Shoot. Them. All,” said Vincent Frank, a sports contributor for Forbes.

They are now taking down the American flag in the capital and replacing it with a MAGA flag. Shoot. Them. All. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) January 6, 2021

“Shoot them,” said Walter Salcido, host of a sports podcast on Spotify.

“Shoot them! Shoot they ass police what are y’all waiting on,” said Charlies James II, a former NFL player.

Shoot them! Shoot they ass police what are y’all waiting on! Get these thugs off the streets https://t.co/nOvVwmKlLK — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) January 6, 2021

“Arrest them, pepper spray them, shoot them. Do whatever you need to do,” said Dan Buchholz, formerly a football player at Duquesne University.

Arrest them, pepper spray them, shoot them. Do whatever you need to do. Hold everyone accountable to the same standard https://t.co/hjJG2TskwS — Dan Buchholz (@_DanBuchholz_) January 6, 2021

“Just shoot them all! Use those guns. That’s what they are there for, not to kill innocent black people sleeping in their homes,” said Bryan Yambao, a fashion blogger and socialite.

Just shoot them all!! Use those guns. That’s what they are there for, not to kill innocent black people sleeping in their homes https://t.co/zkW85Rno5c — bryanboy (@bryanboy) January 6, 2021

“These white supremacist terrorists, and lets be clear, that is what they are, have faced zero consequences at any point…Shoot them,” said B.J. Mendelson, an author and activist.

Yup. The central problem is that these white supremacist terrorists, and lets be clear, that is what they are, have faced zero consequences at any point. That needs to end. Shoot them. https://t.co/WAlQ2Y2ZTq — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) January 6, 2021

“Idk maybe they should shoot them,” said Ultima Lee, a musician with over 170,000 followers on Spotify.

Idk maybe they should shoot them — ULTIMA LEE (@MUSTDIEmusic) January 6, 2021

Twitter censored the president during the summer for allegedly suggesting that Antifa and Black Lives Matter-aligned rioters could be shot.

At the time, President Trump’s team claimed that his comment, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” was merely a reflection that violence often follows theft. Twitter said the tweet “glorified violence” and censored it.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.

