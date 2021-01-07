https://justthenews.com/government/congress/justice-department-files-criminal-charges-against-13-individuals-involved?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department has charged 13 individuals in federal court in the District of Columbia related to crimes committed on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., according to a Justice Department press release.

“The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin. “My Office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol. We are resolute in our commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for these disgraceful criminal acts, and to anyone who might be considering engaging in or inciting violence in the coming weeks – know this: you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The FBI also weighed in: “Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the U.S. Capitol building breach on January 6th,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy. The FBI, along with our local, state and federal partners, is committed to ensuring that justice is served.

Among the charges were making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, assault on a federal law enforcement officer, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license.

There are additional complaints and investigations that are still ongoing.

