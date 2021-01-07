https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/kamala-harris-dials-the-gaslighting-up-to-eleven-with-shameless-takes-on-2020s-peaceful-protests-vs-u-s-capitol-yesterday/

This afternoon President-Elect Joe Biden helped get the Left’s narrative back on-point by adding a racial component to the storming of the U.S. Capitol yesterday. We thought Joe’s take was pretty shameless, but then Kamala Harris came along with an even bigger can of gasoline and a bunch of revisionist history:

.@KamalaHarris: “We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer…We know this is unacceptable. We know we should be better than this.” pic.twitter.com/Uc1FC8aZKg — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021

Everybody say it: Unity and healing!

the President-Elect, who collected cash bash for rioters, will not unilaterally condemn violence unless it suits her priors. unfit to serve. — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 7, 2021

When the left rioted, looted, and killed in the streets Kamala Harris raised bail money for them. https://t.co/V6AcsPl0cN — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) January 7, 2021

Yep, Harris helped pass the hat for bail money to get those “peaceful protesters” arrested for vandalism, arson and looting back on the streets as fast as possible.

THEY DID USE TEAR GAS YESTERDAY. Furthermore, 4 people died. We largely did not seen any death tolls like that all summer. Again, these are Democrats IGNORING FACTS AND REALITY, and gaslighting America on race instead. Didn’t we have enough of a President doing that already? https://t.co/W4kXrcxPY0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2021

As someone who has covered many of the riots last year, I can say this narrative is simply false. Tear gas, pepper balls, pepper spray, and flashbangs were all used yesterday, just as they were used on rioters in 2020. https://t.co/WdjJXyfa6X — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 7, 2021

Shameless doesn’t even begin to describe the latest Democrat talking points.

Again, adding more fuel to the fire. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris want to lead the UNITED States, then they have to stop this kind of malarkey. They won’t and the division will become worse. https://t.co/6IqhrOGKLj — MamabearBeth (@MamabearBeth) January 7, 2021

The day before a church was burned and the President had to be escorted to the bunker as rioters attempted to break down barriers and storm the White House. Dozens of Secret Service were injured. https://t.co/8djR2Lnege — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 7, 2021

This is not helpful. https://t.co/0fw66VN3RL — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 7, 2021

It isn’t — and sadly it isn’t intended to be.

THEY USED TEAR GAS OUTSIDE AND INSIDE THE ROTUNDA YESTERDAY — Opinions are like Assholes (@instapotnoob) January 7, 2021

AND THEY KILLED AN UNARMED PROTESTOR HER NAME WAS ASHLI BABBIT — Opinions are like Assholes (@instapotnoob) January 7, 2021

They know they are being dishonest.

They know they are exploiting this for politics.

They know any reasonable review of the evidence would humiliate these claims. But they also know the media won’t challenge them and it allows them to craft the narrative they want. https://t.co/5LswM3zK5t — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 7, 2021

The mainstream media will mostly nod their heads in agreement with what Harris said instead of fact check it.

so much for unity. https://t.co/Cs1b2tdmJP — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) January 7, 2021

Same old crap so from the other side…blame, blame and more blame. That healing message lasted long! Bye — JCKalik (@islandrunner757) January 7, 2021

So. Much. UNITY!

Remember all those things that we warned would lead to Trump and ultimately did? Kamala is doubling down on them. https://t.co/wDSjH4aYCK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 7, 2021

And they’re not even in office yet. Chuck Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said “buckle up.”

