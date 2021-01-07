https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/KatCammack-NewsmaxTV-Capitol-Attack/2021/01/07/id/1004669

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that she and her congressional colleagues ”are still in shock” following the violence in the Capitol on Wednesday.

Cammack told ”American Agenda” that ”All of us are still in shock. I was on the House floor in the chamber in the back row when the Capitol was breached, and there were attempts from rioters outside to gain entry onto the House floor. I witnessed three Capitol police officers just 20 feet away from me drawing their guns, three of my colleagues from the Texas delegation rushing to pile up furniture to barricade the doors to keep people from coming in. It was a terrifying scene.”

She added, ”It was an absolutely unacceptable scene in our nation’s Capitol.”

The congresswoman said later, ”I have to say, as the wife of a first responder, the look of fear that I saw in Capitol police, men and women as they were rushing to protect members and staff in the chamber.”

She said, ”that was the most disheartening thing I’ve ever seen.”

