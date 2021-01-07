https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/kayleigh-mcenany-president-administration-condemn-violence-saw-nations-capital-strongest-terms-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered remarks from the WH briefing room on Thursday.

“The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s capital was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way,” Kayleigh McEnany said in her opening statement to the press.

“The president and this administration condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

“Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite. To come together. To reject the violence that we have seen. We are one American people, under God,” she said.

TRENDING: “There Will Be an Orderly Transition on January 20th” – BREAKING: President Trump Issues Statement Responding to Electoral Certification

Kayleigh McEnany did not take any questions from reporters after her 2-minute briefing.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

