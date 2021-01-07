https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533286-kellyanne-conway-condemns-violence-supports-trump-in-statement-on-capitol-riots

Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway calls for violent Capitol protesters to ‘just STOP’ Ex-White House officials urge Trump to condemn violence at Capitol George Conway: Georgia call shows Trump is ‘delusional,’ ‘desperate’ MORE, former longtime adviser to President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE, in a Thursday statement condemned the violence that occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday while also expressing support for the president, even as others have said he’s to blame.

“The events were outrageous and inexcusable. Democracy relies on dissent, not destruction. In this nation, differences of opinions are resolved by showing up at the ballot box, not by storming the barricade,” she wrote. “Violence and vandalism by anyone, anywhere, hiding behind the vaunted veil of ‘peaceful protests,’ is wrong. You don’t change the government by destroying it.

“The thugs from yesterday are responsible for their own actions,” she continued. “They don’t represent the millions of Trump voters, or the massive ‘MAGA’ movement; they insult them.”

Conway also praised Trump for his response to the riot.

“Importantly, President Trump has denounced the violence, acknowledged the certified election results and committed to a ‘peaceful transfer of power’ to the Biden-Harris Administration,” she wrote. “He is the founder of a movement, leader of a party, and a President whose words persuade millions of people.”

However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have admonished Trump for inciting the violence, and talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office in the final days of his administration has swirled around Washington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week West Virginia legislator livestreams himself joining mob at Capitol: report MORE (D-Calif.) has also vowed to impeach Trump for a second time should Vice President Pence refuse to invoke the 25th Amendment, as is reportedly the case.

