https://www.oann.com/ken-cuccinelli-fence-being-built-around-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ken-cuccinelli-fence-being-built-around-capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 07: Members of the D.C. National Guard are seen outside the U.S. Capitol Building as workers construct a fence a day after a mob broke into the building on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:10 PM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Director Ken Cuccinelli announces plans to increase security measures at the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview on Thursday, Cuccinelli said the department is erecting a fence around the building Thursday and Friday.

This comes as a part of efforts to move to a “fully aggressive posture” following the Capitol Hill protests that took place Wednesday. Demonstrators pushed through the fence previously built surrounding the Capitol.

Officials are calling for a stronger barricade to be established in the future.

MORE NEWS: Evidence Emerges Of Antifa Infiltrating Capitol Hill Protests

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...