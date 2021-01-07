https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kicking-small-business-in-the-teeth/
About The Author
Related Posts
32% of republicans are idiots…
December 16, 2020
Don Surber — Disgusting media covers for Red China…
December 31, 2020
Axios assumes Biden will win — But Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates and Susan Rice are suddenly out of a job…
November 6, 2020
The peoples ‘personal messages’…
November 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy