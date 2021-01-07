https://www.theblaze.com/news/left-wing-thugs-punch-scream-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler

It should come as no surprise to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention to the daily nightmare that is Portland, Oregon, that its left-wing Mayor Ted Wheeler isn’t left-wing enough for violent leftists who roam the streets looking for their pound of flesh.

What’s the background?

You may recall that Wheeler tried chatting with leftist rioters back in July after they’d been burning down his city night after night — and

they proceeded to shred him to bits. As Wheeler walked into the crowds for what he deemed a “listening session,” some threw objects toward him while others called for his resignation, chanting, “Tear Gas Teddy,” the New York Times said.

He was booed, he was cursed out, he was shouted down, he was harassed. “F*** Ted Wheeler!” one leftist shouted out before adding that the mayor is a “f***ing fascist!”

Content warning: Language:

Now what?

Fast-forward to what apparently had been a peaceful dinner for Wheeler and a companion Wednesday night at Cafe Nell’s outdoor dining area.

Well, as the mainstream media enjoys saying, it was mostly peaceful.

See, some folks started yelling obscenities at Wheeler from outside the tent, mayoral spokesman Jim Middaugh told the Oregonian in a statement. And soon the thugs eventually “pushed their way past restaurant employees” and confronted the mayor, Middaugh told the paper.

But after Wheeler asked the group to leave, “one member of the group started swatting at the mayor and made physical contact with him,” Middaugh added to the Oregonian.

More from the paper:

The reported contact was not captured on video footage posted to Twitter, though Wheeler can be heard

claiming someone assaulted him. He wasn’t hurt. At one point in a different video clip, Wheeler repeatedly asks a person behind the camera how old they are — and tells them to grow up. “You are going to be made to feel like the scum you are,” the person later yelled at Wheeler. Restaurant staff eventually persuaded the group to leave, Middaugh said.

Here’s one of the clips. (Content warning: Language):

Eater noted that “Tevis” is Wheeler’s middle name.

Police told the Oregonian that no one has been arrested and authorities are investigating the incident.

“Given the tenor of political discourse nationally and locally, it’s not unusual for people to confront the mayor and other elected officials in public. It’s part of the job,” Middaugh added to the outlet. “The mayor will continue to support local restaurants and businesses as often as he can. He urges others to do the same.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

