Wednesday was not the first time socialists grabbed for more power by what may have been a false-flag attack on a nation’s legislature.

In Berlin, on Feb. 27, 1933, a fire broke out in Germany’s legislature, the Reichstag. Four weeks earlier, National Socialist (i.e., Nazi) Adolf Hitler became chancellor.

Hitler’s government blamed communist agitators for the arson, although many suspected that Nazis lit the fire. The Nazi Party accused rivals of committing this shocking crime to destroy Germany’s democracy. The Reichstag Fire boosted support for Nazi Germany.

A favorite leftist propaganda weapon is the agent provocateur (French for “inciting agent”), whereby leftists disguise themselves as their opponents and commit crimes for which their opponents are blamed.

Or leftists sometimes disguise themselves, infiltrate groups of opponents and lure some into committing crimes.

During last summer’s protests, white Marxist Antifa terrorists repeatedly approached peaceful young black protesters, handed them bricks and told them to throw these at police. One older black woman refused, saying: “Are you trying to get black people blamed and arrested?”

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, dozens of what appeared to be President Donald Trump supporters broke windows and entered America’s national legislature, the Capitol. Most resembled 1960s leftist-manipulated naive students “occupying” a university president’s office.

But those breaking windows or doors did not seem like law-and-order conservatives. The overwhelming majority of Trump supporters stayed outside the building and protested peacefully.

However, inside the Capitol, as a self-described witness calling in to the national “Armstrong & Getty” radio show said, a few dressed as Trump supporters suddenly “pulled hammers from their pockets” and started smashing windows, while most Trump supporters screamed “Stop!” According to American Thinker founder Thomas Lifson, several videos show Trump supporters trying to stop these destroyers while yelling “That’s Antifa!”

Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran and zealous Trump supporter, was shot in the neck by Capitol Police. Bleeding heavily, she was rushed to a hospital, but died.

Before the Nov. 3 election, one Antifa chapter sent out a social media reminder to members to disguise themselves as Trump supporters, reported the Washington Times.

“Wear MAGA hats, USA flags,” it read. “A convincing police uniform is even better.”

Some videos reportedly show what appear to be Capitol Police officers opening barriers for protesters, guiding protesters to places inside and letting most protesters leave without arresting them. The mainstream media dismiss all such evidence as conspiratorial nonsense – but the media for four years have systematically lied to America to harm Trump and help the left, forcing people to seek truth elsewhere.

By using pro-Trump disguises, the Antifa note continues, “police and patriots responding to U.S. won’t know who their enemies are, and onlookers and the media will think there are Trump supporters rioting so it’s harder to turn popular opinion against us.”

Analysts have barely begun to identify how many Antifa agents provocateurs may have infiltrated Wednesday’s pro-Trump protestors. But leftist politicians and media instantly blamed Trump and labeled what happened as “violent riots”; these leftists, by contrast, declared left-wing riots that left entire looted city blocks smoking ruins, and hundreds of police dead or injured, to be “peaceful protests.”

President Trump told supporters to march peacefully, not storm into the Capitol where his last hope of victory was being debated. Trump later told supporters in a tweet: “I know your pain. … We had an election that was stolen from us … but go home … in peace.”

But Trump was repudiated by leftists and self-serving Republicans alike.

“This was a desecration,” declared George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. Trump’s “legacy is in tatters. It will never be brought back.” A lawyer should ask “cui bono?” “who benefits” from the Capitol assault? Leftist Democrats benefit by using it to snuff out any investigation of whether or not the 2020 election was stolen from Trump’s 74 million voters.

Trump’s supporters on Wednesday also lost two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia in another suspect election, costing the GOP control of the upper chamber of Congerss. Some were reassured that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin promised to vote against extreme laws advocated by his fellow Democrats; perhaps “moderate” Manchin would become Republican and restore GOP Senate control.

But Wednesday, Manchin declared that Twitter should have silenced Trump – “a danger to our democracy” – not just for 12 hours, but for the remaining 14 days of his presidency. Never-Trumpers demanded his immediate removal by impeachment or the 25th Amendment as a warning to any other populist who dares oppose the globalist Deep State.

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people,” wrote John Adams. “It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” When vote-stealing and violent crime succeed, then leftist immorality can beget rightist immorality.

Is this how the Republic and its last pro-American president end? Have godless socialist totalitarians again won by trickery, treachery and agents provocateurs?

Lowell Ponte is a former think tank futurist and retired Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest. Ponte’s articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.

