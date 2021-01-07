https://thepostmillennial.com/hypocrisy-the-media-celebrated-violent-riots-for-left-wing-causes

The Capitol in Washington, DC, was stormed by protestors on Wednesday. And no, those protestors who took entered the Capitol unlawfully, entered the Senate chamber, took the House floor, and occupied legislative offices were not “mostly peaceful.”

Neither were the protestors who set fires in Washington, DC in during the summer of outrage after 10 weeks of COVID-inspired lockdown and George Floyd’s death.

Reminder that our nation’s capital looked like this at the beginning of the summer and most Democrats/media shrugged it off as mostly peaceful https://t.co/1zvsLVRuQc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2021

The riots and protests that rocked the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death in police custody in Minneapolis, more than two months into the coronavirus pandemic, will cost nearly $2 billion in insurance claims.

The New York Times, ever the arbiter of all the news that’s fit to print, betrayed its own blatant level of hypocrisy in giving a pass to “peaceful protestors with ‘room for rage'” while identifying Wednesday’s contingent of protestors as a “mob” on a “rampage.”

Guys. pic.twitter.com/PqsPCuECKj — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) January 7, 2021

BLM also set fire to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, before vandalizing it and attempting to take over its grounds. No one was particularly concerned with the church until Trump stood before it and made a speech while holding a bible.

St. John’s Church has been vandalized with spray paint reading BHAZ (Black House Autonomous Zone) pic.twitter.com/8D7UITVTK0 — Richie?McG? (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

Antifa was not peaceful when its members teamed with BLM for over 100 nights of rioting in Portland, Ore., when they repeatedly set fire to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Far-left rioters in Portland attacked a federal officer last night during an arrest outside the Hatfield Courthouse, allowing the violent criminal suspect to escape. #antifa https://t.co/UGBvCvnoUu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Protestors opposing the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court took the Capitol in 2018, and instead of being called terrorists, they were basically lauded as stunning and brave.

MSNBC gushed about how “well-organized” it was when anti-Kavanaugh protesters stormed the Capitol https://t.co/4dAjx4EEvI — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) January 7, 2021

Actress Amy Schumer was one of those who occupied the Capitol to disrupt the peaceful and lawful appointment of a Supreme Court Justice, based entirely on rumours and supposition that he may have behaved inappropriately when he was in high school. No one called her a terrorist though.

Dont remember anyone calling Amy Schumer a terrorist https://t.co/zy0kVURlj7 — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) January 7, 2021

The Women’s March were all in then, too. Now, not so much.

What a difference a few years makes! pic.twitter.com/6sgjA91G9l — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) January 7, 2021

As part of the protests against the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice, the protestors occupied Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office. Media pretty much loved it.

Literally they broke into Grassleys office https://t.co/GMlENdOFAo pic.twitter.com/VSW86RoN8S — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) January 7, 2021

CNN’s Jake Tapper derided the protestors on Wednesday, but it was only a few short months ago. In June, he was super on board with the “peaceful protestors” burning, looting, and vandalizing American cities.

On Wednesday, protestors made a mess in Senate offices.

The ransacked office of the Senate Parliamentarian: pic.twitter.com/E7PsSgoAEX — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 7, 2021

In June, a Seattle man and self-proclaimed “warlord” evicted the police from their precinct, decided he and his cadre of armed militants were the police, and vandalized the building.

Seattle’s “#autonomouszone” was created to be a self-sustaining, police free zone. In one day, they ran out of food, and a warlord declared himself the new police. Violence (now w/o accountability) ensues. Well done everyone. pic.twitter.com/e9PeefF0qg — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) June 11, 2020

Journalists who loved the protestors in times past now had no time for those who were protesting to make their political views plain.

The riots that led to widespread arson and destruction in Kenosha, Wisc., were called “fiery but mostly peaceful,” which isn’t a phrase that actually makes any sense when it comes to the willful of arson of businesses and structures.

“Fiery but mostly peaceful protests.” You couldn’t make this up. This isn’t edited. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/t6Z6twaV6i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

Chris Cuomo derided anyone who thought protests were supposed to be peaceful back during the summer of outrage, when big media shilled for Antifa and BLM like it was their righteous job.

On Wednesday night, he changed his tune, calling protest “sedition.”

You also just said you were robbed. You liar. You own this. And this is sedition. https://t.co/VnKwOmyWGB — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 6, 2021

The message is clear. When media agrees with the protestors, no amount of fiery flames and destruction can dissuade them from their belief that they are peaceful. When protestors with whom they do not agree use equal or, as was the case, lesser tactics, they are seditious traitors.

Perhaps these folks ought to check their privilege and leave their bias at the door.