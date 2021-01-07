https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/libraries-called-white-decolonized/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Many people see libraries as citadels of knowledge and learning, but some scholars and academics are claiming that there is too much “whiteness” in them.

“Libraries in this country have always been white,” Louisiana State University School of Library and Information Science Professor Suzanne Stauffer told The College Fix in an email.

“Public and school libraries in particular have been a means of assimilation into white American middle-class culture. Founders of public libraries were quite explicit about this.”

