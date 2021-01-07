https://disrn.com/news/transportation-sec-elaine-chao-married-to-mitch-mcconnell-announces-resignation/
Last Updated Jan 7th, 2021 at 11:18 pm
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), announced her resignation Thursday.
“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao said in her resignation letter. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”
Chao is the latest in a growing list of Trump administration officials to resign after a group of pro-Trump rioters entered the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of Congress, forcing a Congressional debate on election outcomes to be temporarily suspended.
