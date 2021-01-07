https://thehill.com/homenews/533236-limbaugh-dismisses-calls-to-end-violence-after-mob-hits-capitol

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh took a dismissive tone to those calling for an end to violence after the ugly scenes of a mob insurrection at the Capitol, comparing the rioters to the colonists who sparked the American Revolution.

“We’re supposed to be horrified by the protesters,” Limbaugh said on his program on Thursday. “There’s a lot of people out there calling for the end of violence … lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.”

Limbaugh added: “I am glad Sam Adams … Thomas Paine … the actual tea party guys … the men at Lexington and Concord, didn’t feel that way.”

Limbaugh: “There’s a lot of people calling for the end of violence…I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn’t feel that way.”pic.twitter.com/Sr3Pw68YeV — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 7, 2021

Limbaugh said Wednesday’s unrest was a result of months of American citizens being “fed up” with left-leaning political activism in the country.

“Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people — Americans who have gotten tired of being ignored and lied about and smeared as racists by these very Democrats in the media and the popular culture,” Limbaugh said.

“Americans who have gotten fed up with having elections stolen from them by the Democrats, including the White House. Now they think two more Senate seats have been stolen, and they thought they were going to be stolen even before the election.”

Other conservative voices were highly critical of the mob, unlike Limbaugh.

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Congress rejects challenge to Arizona’s presidential vote Hawley to still object to Pennsylvania after Capitol breached MORE (R-Texas), who many critics have blamed for the chaos because he was one of the lawmakers to object to the election certification process, called the rioters “domestic terrorists.”

Trump-ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win GOP senators blame Trump after mob overruns Capitol Lindsey Graham says ‘enough is enough’ on Trump bid to overturn the election: ‘Count me out’ MORE, (R-SC) made a similar statement, saying the demonstrators were “repugnant to democracy.” Graham opposed the Electoral College challenges.

Limbaugh also suggested a “tiny minority” of protesters and members of “Antifa and Democrat-sponsored instiagtors” were the ones committing the violent acts inside the Capitol building — even though video and still photographs of the scenes showed supporters waving Trump flags and wearing “MAGA” hats.

The rioters also had come to Washington to hear from President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE.

Following a “Stop the Steal” rally on the National Mall on Wednesday, the mob overran the Capitol Building as a joint session of Congress prepared to certify the November presidential election results.

The breach sent lawmakers into hiding and resulted in one person being shot and killed during the chaos. Congress eventually reconvened later Wednesday night and certified president-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here’s how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE‘s win.

Limbaugh has been supportive of Trump’s false claims that the election was “stolen” from him and last year received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump during a State of the Union Address.

