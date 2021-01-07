https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NancyPelosi-Capitol-Riot-Desk/2021/01/07/id/1004680

The man seen sitting at the desk belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been identified as Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who denies allegations that he stole a letter addressed by Pelosi, according to Fox News.

Although Barnett was photographed inside the Speaker’s office, he does not face any charges at this time.

“If you are a wicked attorney get in touch with me – I’m going to need one or two,” he told KFSM in Gravette, Arkansas by phone.

“As I’m looking for the bathroom I walked by and there were doors opened to offices. I looked in and saw it was Nancy Pelosi’s office,” he continued.

“I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk – we loaned her that desk,” he said. “And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk.”

Barnett said he accidentally “bled on her envelope” because of a cut on his hand he hadn’t noticed before.

“So I picked up the envelope and I put it in my pocket and I put a quarter on the desk. Cause I’m not a thief,” he told KSFM.

