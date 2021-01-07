https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/mark-zuckerberg-just-banned-president-trump-from-using-facebook-and-instagram-for-the-remainder-of-his-term/

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that Facebook and Instagram won’t let President Trump access his accounts on both platforms for the remainder of his term:

BREAKING: Facebook and Instagram block Trump from using its platforms for the next two weeks until the peaceful transfer of power is complete, says Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2021

Full statement here:

NEWS: Mark Zuckerberg just blocked Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram “for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.” pic.twitter.com/mbzf572sxv — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 7, 2021

As we told you earlier today, Twitter has reportedly restored the president access so it we’ll have to see if they reverse course and follow Facebook:

Hearing that Trump has been banned from Facebook & Instagram for 2 weeks. Your turn @jack @TwitterSafety — Derek Smart (@dsmart) January 7, 2021

