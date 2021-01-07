https://conservativept.com/michelle-obama-calls-for-trump-to-be-permanently-banned-from-twitter-facebook/

Former First Lady Michelle Obama broke her silence about the bad day at the Capitol yesterday with a message for President Trump.

She called on social media companies to permanently ban President Trump from using their platforms.

President Trump was banned – not permanently – from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Shopify over the last few hours.

The suspensions are to be lifted after Biden takes office or if Trump removes certain posts but now Michelle wants the ban to be permanent.

One can only imagine how angry Trump is at the protesters who cost him access to his prizes social media accounts – possibly forever.

The crowd was massive and only a small percentage crossed the line and chose chaos last night but their mistakes will be costly especially to Trump.

“The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can’t handle the truth of his own failures,” she wrote.

“And the wreckage lays at the feet of a party and media apparatus that gleefully cheered him on, knowing full well the possibility of consequences like these,” Obama wrote.

She said, “Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior.”

She continued, “And go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.”

Like all of you, I've been feeling so many emotions since yesterday. I tried to put my thoughts down here: pic.twitter.com/9xzRvrpk7y — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 7, 2021

