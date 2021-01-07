https://thepostmillennial.com/kayleigh-mcenany-responds-to-storming-of-the-capitol-building

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing to address the events that occurred on Capitol Hill Wednesday, where Pro-Trump protesters sieged the Capitol building and broke inside, clashing with law enforcement.

“Let me be clear, the violence that we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” McEnany began.

“We condemn it, the President and this administration, in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable, and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she continued.

Tens-of thousands of the President’s supporters gathered in Washington D.C. to hear him speak and hold a rally parallel to the Congressional review of the 2020 electoral votes. In the afternoon, thousands of the Pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol building while Congress was in session, and several GOP Senators were objecting to the electoral votes.

YUP here it is. The full Press Sec statement from the White House regarding yesterday’s events. pic.twitter.com/9Z7IeSeLlO — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 7, 2021

“We thank our valiant law enforcement officers who are true American heroes. what we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capitol,” McEnany stated.

“Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for. The core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace and freedom.”

Congress was evacuated during the siege and clashes with police ensued.

“Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God,” McEnany concluded.

The room of reporters can be herd erupting in frustration after she ends the press conference and leaves the podium. “Well where is the President?” one reporter can be heard shouting.



