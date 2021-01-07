https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/michelle-obama-statement-includes-calling-on-tech-companies-to-ban-trump-from-their-platforms-for-life/

Michelle Obama has put out a statement attached in two parts in a couple of tweets, and it isn’t very dissimilar from previous comments from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in that there’s some serious revisionist history taking place regarding both what took place last year as well as yesterday:

Like all of you, I’ve been feeling so many emotions since yesterday. I tried to put my thoughts down here: pic.twitter.com/9xzRvrpk7y — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 7, 2021

In the first part above, the former first lady said in response to what happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday that “rioters were led out of the building not in handcuffs, but free to carry on with their days.” Well, not all of them. Four are dead — including a woman shot to death inside the Capitol — and several dozen have been arrested so far. But obviously Democrats want to make it sound as if nobody was punished.

In part two, Obama calls on Silicon Valley to team up and ban Trump from any social media platform for life:

And she doesn’t just want social media companies to ban only Trump, but anybody else the proper authorities (i.e. Democrats) deem capable of fueling insurrection:

JUST IN: Former first lady Michelle Obama calls on tech companies to permanently ban President Trump from their platforms and put policies in place “to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/QLR7h2M1rF — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

That seems like a pretty drastic thing to call for coming from the side that constantly called Trump an authoritarian dictator wannabe.

Who is @MichelleObama to demand that @realDonaldTrump to be banned forever on social media ? — Addie (@Addie88073363) January 7, 2021

Obama doing her best gaslighting I’ve ever seen. They were not overwhelming peaceful. Cities burned and people were killed. But none of that matters. https://t.co/bthAeF8sRa — Jay Novotny (@theforgottenGOP) January 7, 2021

“Overwhelmingly peaceful” protests last year were her precise words.

