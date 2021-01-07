https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533080-mick-mulvaney-resigns-from-trump-administration-i-cant-stay-here

Former White House chief of staff Mick MulvaneyMick MulvaneyTop Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham resigns Trump condemned for mob actions at Capitol GOP lawmakers plead for calm, urge Trump to help restore order amid Capitol violence MORE on Thursday resigned from his post as the special envoy to Northern Ireland following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I can’t stay here, not after yesterday,” Mulvaney said in an appearance on CNBC. “You can’t look at that yesterday and say I want to be a part of that in any way shape or form.”

His resignation follows that of some other notable White House aides in the aftermath of the violence, including Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Top Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham resigns Trump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions MORE, chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Top Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham resigns Giuliani, Trump Jr. among guests at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party ditched by Trump: report MORE, and deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

National security adviser Robert O’Brien also reportedly considered stepping down on Wednesday, according to several reports.

Mulvaney said he wouldn’t be surprised to see more resignations as President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE winds down his final 13 days in office but added that he understood why some in the administration would still choose to stay.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours, and it’d be completely understandable if they did,” Mulvaney said. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked some of to them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to make things even worse.”

Trump appointed Mulvaney to the special envoy role in March after he had served as chief of staff from 2018 to 2020.

A mob of Trump supporters overtook the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College results, forcing both chambers to evacuate. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with rioters entering both chambers and vandalizing statues and offices — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week West Virginia legislator livestreams himself joining mob at Capitol: report MORE’s (D-Calif.) office.

One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police, and three other people died after suffering “separate medical emergencies” near the Capitol grounds.

Congress affirmed Biden’s victory despite the riot, and Trump acknowledged there would be “an orderly transition of power” minutes after the certification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

