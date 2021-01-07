https://www.theblaze.com/news/mick-mulvaney-resigns-from-trump-administration

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff and current special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, has resigned from the Trump administration after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday morning report from CNBC, Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday evening to deliver his resignation.

Mulvaney made the remarks on a “Squawk Box” interview.

“I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” he said, pointing out that Trump was “not the same as he was eight months ago.”

He also speculated that other Trump administration officials may soon follow suit.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney added, “We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night. We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of.”

“[A]ll of that went away yesterday, and I think you’re right to ask the question as to ‘How did it happen?'” he said, and insisted that the violent riot that took place on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol will overshadow any of the president’s accomplishments and forever tarnish his legacy.

“The folks who spent time away from our families, put our careers on the line to go work for Donald Trump, and we did have those successes to look back at, but now it will always be, ‘Oh yeah, you work for the guy who tried to overtake the government,'” Mulvaney added. “That legacy is gone as of yesterday and that’s extraordinarily disappointing to those of us who work for him.”

