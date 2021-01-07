https://www.theblaze.com/news/pence-reportedly-enraged-at-trump

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly enraged at President Donald Trump over the way he has acted this week in response to the 2020 election results, a Republican senator said.

Oklahoma GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe reportedly had a “long conversation” with Pence Tuesday night, during which the normally cool-headed vice president conveyed acute frustration to him.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe told local news outlet Tulsa World Tuesday. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.

“I had a long conversation with him,” Inhofe added. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for [Trump].'”

Over the last week, Trump pressured Pence to use his vice presidential power while presiding over a joint session of Congress Wednesday to block congressional certification of election results in battleground states. The president then publicly attacked Pence for not carrying out the action Wednesday.

Pence issued a statement to Congress on Wednesday before gaveling in the joint session, in which he concluded that he could not constitutionally claim “unilateral authority” to reject states’ electoral votes.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote in the letter.

In a tweet since removed by Twitter from the platform, Trump responded by saying, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

The tweet was posted at roughly the same time angry supporters of the president breached security and stormed the U.S. Capitol forcing a lockdown and partial evacuation.

Wednesday’s chaotic events likely did not do anything to mend the two leaders’ relationship. Pence forcefully denounced the mob’s actions while Trump seemed a bit more hesitant to order supporters to leave the Capitol, though he eventually did. Later Wednesday evening, Trump reportedly banned Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, from the White House.

After the situation was de-escalated and brought back to order, Congress reconvened to certify the Electoral College results. After votes were cast and objections defeated, Pence read the pronouncement officially making Joe Biden the president-elect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

