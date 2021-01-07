https://bigleaguepolitics.com/mike-pence-praises-capitol-police-after-they-shoot-patriotic-woman-dead-at-capitol-protest/

Vice President Mike Pence wrote a tweet praising the Capitol police after they shot a patriotic young woman dead for exercising her 1st Amendment rights.

“Thank you to the incredible Capitol Hill Police Officers and every Law Enforcement Officer for keeping us safe today. Thanks to your service, the Capitol was secured and we are truly grateful,” he wrote.

The tweet can be seen here:

Big League Politics reported on the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran who was gunned down by a cop on Wednesday:

The woman who was killed by police today during a contentious pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. has been identified as Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran of the armed services who served four terms with the Air Force… KUSI News reported that Babbit’s husband described his late wife as “a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.” The gruesome video of the peaceful protester being shot in the neck by a cop can be seen here… Cops followed up the killing of Babbit by punishing Trump supporters on the Washington D.C. streets to enforce a curfew arbitrarily imposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser… Big League Politics has reported on how President Donald Trump’s followers are starting to jettison their “back the blue” stance after law enforcement has repeatedly punished them while allowing ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter terrorists to run the streets… U.S. patriots are learning painful lessons about who really has their back. Unfortunately it seems that law enforcement does not, with cops regularly targeting citizens for exercising their 1st Amendment right to free speech. Ashli Babbit’s name must be used as a rallying cry as the fight for freedom intensifies.

Pence’s congratulations to Capitol police just hours after they took Babbit’s life is a deliberate slap in the face to every Trump supporter nationwide.

He also indicated without a shadow of a doubt that he is a traitor by certifying dubious electoral college results.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the freshman conservative from Georgia, objects to Michigan’s electoral votes. “The objection is in writing, not signed by a senator,” Greene says Applause from the seated members Pence: “In that case, the objection cannot be entertained.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 7, 2021

Pence also fought a major electoral fraud lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) that would have empowered the vice president to reject the pro-Biden fraud electors.

“A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” a Department of Justice lawyer representing Pence wrote in a filing. Pence and the Democrats were ultimately successful in getting the lawsuit dismissed.

In an age of unparalleled deceit, Pence may be the worst betrayer of all.

