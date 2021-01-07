https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/information-revealed-34-year-old-roseanne-boyland-killed-capitol-hill-protests-may-trampled-death/

Ashli Babbit

DC Police identified the four Americans killed during the chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday:

Ashli Babbit, 35-years-old, Huntington, Maryland

Benjamin Phillips, 50-years-old, Ringtown, Pennsylvania

Kevin Greeson, 55-years-old, Athens, Alabama

Roseanne Boylan, 34-years-old, Kennesaw, Georgia.

As reported earlier Ashli Babbit was shot in the neck and killed by DC Police on Wednesday.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Video Message From White House

Not much is known yet about the other casualties.

Kevin Greeson from Athens, Georgia reportedly died from a heart attack in the US Capitol.

Benjamin Phillips reportedly suffered a stroke.

34-year-old Roseanne Boyland may have been trampled in the US Capitol.

The Daily Mail reported:

Roseanne was ‘trampled in the Rotunda’, her family told DailyMail.com on Thursday after police she had been potentially ‘crushed’ in the mob. Capitol Police were seen performing CPR on her at 5pm after she collapsed. She was pronounced dead in the hospital a little before 6pm. It’s unclear if the two men were among the violent mob who stormed the building, like she was. Roseanne’s family in Georgia told DailyMail.com on Thursday that it was the first Trump event she ever attended. She’d been hesitant to go and her relatives say they tried to dissuade her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

