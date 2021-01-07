https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/07/most-often-used-hashtags-include-blm-and-antifa-slc-journos-thread-on-utah-man-who-stormed-the-u-s-capitol-a-must-read/
If you’ve been paying any attention to the media today (and if you haven’t we would hardly blame you), you see a rather large effort being made to discredit anyone claiming that Antifa of BLM was present during Wednesday’s protest at the Capitol. KUTV’s Heidi Hatch is covering the story of a local man who allegedly attended the protests just to ‘document’ them, a man who happens to tweet a lot of hashtags like #F*ckTrump, #BLM, and of course, #antifa.
Keep in mind, many people need the narrative to be that Trump inspired the violence and this thread kinda sorta debunks that, at least in part.
Take a look.
KUTV has confirmed a Utah man involved in violent protests in Utah this Spring was in D.C & stormed the Capitol amid violent protests. @JimSpiewak spoke to him. The story on 2 News at 10. His most often used hashtags: #blm #antifa #burn #fuckthesystem #abolishthepolice #fucktrump
— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021
Interesting hashtags, right?
John Sullivan faced charges here in Utah after organizing protests. His most recent video post on Intsa. https://t.co/hD7A90Cc2s
— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021
Yikes.
The Utah man told 2 News he was there to document the protests. He is seen in the video moments after a woman was shot and killed trying to break through a window in the U.S. Capitol. You can hear from him tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/WRwtupKZ3y
— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021
He was documenting by trying to break through a window in the U.S. Capitol? Really?
Fascinating.
John Sullivan known on the Utah protest scene was inside the U.S. Capitol. He got in through a broken window. He says he was there to document the protest. No matter what he watched a woman die and could now face charges. https://t.co/x3bm77w3dq
— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021
Wow.
You can look at John Sullivan’s twitter feed @activistjohn for yourself. Or check out his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/cXgRbPFLCV
— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021
We grabbed just one of his retweets:
And one of his own tweets which isn’t nearly as violent but notice his hashtags:
Nobody likes to write about how they failed, and even if they do write about it, they certainly don’t want to admit it to the world. Click here to read the full blog: https://t.co/SEgVZriIPH #blm #athlete #BlackLivesMatter #Activist #speedskating #skating #sports #utahprotest pic.twitter.com/mUP74iDGrY
— John Sullivan (@activistjohn) December 7, 2020
This is also his header on Twitter:
Maybe it’s just us but he doesn’t really seem like a Trump supporter.
Sayin’.
***
